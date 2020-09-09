e-paper
Home / India News / Jaishankar meets his Kyrgyz counterpart on sidelines of SCO meeting

Jaishankar meets his Kyrgyz counterpart on sidelines of SCO meeting

Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit to Russia to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

india Updated: Sep 09, 2020 14:45 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Moscow
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during a meeting with FM Chingiz Aidarbekov of Kyrgyz Republic on SCO sidelines, in Moscow.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said he held a fruitful interaction with his Kyrgyz counterpart Chingiz Aidarbekov here on the sidelines of the SCO meeting during which they agreed to further enhance their strategic partnership in all spheres.

Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit to Russia to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). “A fruitful meeting with FM Chingiz Aidarbekov of Kyrgyz Republic on SCO sidelines,” Jaishankar tweeted.

The two leaders discussed issues of bilateral and regional interest.

“Agreed to further enhance our strategic partnership in all spheres,” Jaishankar wrote.

Jaishankar thanked Aidarbekov for the support in facilitating the return of Indian nationals from the Central Asian country.

Air India operated several flights under Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate its nationals stranded in other nations due to lockdown. About 4,500 Indian students are studying medicine in various medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan. A few businessmen are engaged in trade and services in Kyrgyzstan, according to the Indian Embassy in Bishkek.

