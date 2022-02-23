Jaishankar meets Macron amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar called on French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris amid the heightened Russia-Ukraine conflict

The meeting comes at a time when Macron is engaged in a heavy diplomatic lifting to defuse simmering tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Jaishankar hailed Macron for finding time amid heightened negotiations between Russia and the US over Ukraine to discuss the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

The key issues discussed during the meeting included the Indo-Pacific, Russia-Ukraine crisis, and the cementing of diplomatic, economic and defence ties between India and France.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar while speaking at the French Institute of International Relations had called France as a major power with a global outlook and an independent mindset.

"It is a relationship that has been free from sudden shifts and surprises that we sometimes see in other cases. Indeed, these ties have continuously adapted to change and come out stronger for that," he said.

While the Ministry of External Affairs is tight-lipped over the issue, Jaishankar might have carried out a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Macron.

Remember, Jaishankar had lauded the European Union and the Macron administration over their commitment to the security of Indo-Pacific as both have strong partnership presence and interests in the region.

"We welcome EU’s commitment to contribute to the security of the region. This remains a maritime century, and the tides of the Indo-Pacific region will certainly help shape its future. Our collective efforts can keep the oceans peaceful, open and secure, and, at the same time, contribute to conserve its resources and keep it clean," he added.

During the meeting, Jaishankar also pointed out at the European Union's silence over the developments in the Indo-Pacific region since 2009.

Addressing the European Union Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific in Paris, the external affairs minister yesterday had cautioned the European Union that it is important to counter the hegemonic designs in the Indo-Pacific or else the forces of disequlilibrium will spread even to Europe.

"Today, we see challenges on that score with the clarity that proximity brings. And believe me, distance is no insulation. The issues we confront in the Indo-Pacific will extend beyond, even to Europe," he had said.

