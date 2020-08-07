Jaishankar, Pompeo discuss meeting of Quadrilateral dialogue in near future

india

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 11:42 IST

New Delhi: External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his US counterpart Mike Pompeo discussed the holding of a meeting of the Quadrilateral dialogue or Quad in the near future, against the backdrop of growing tensions with China.

The Quad, which also includes Australia and Japan, was upgraded to the ministerial level last September. China has always viewed the grouping with suspicion, though Indian officials have said it is not directed against any country.

The matter figured in a phone conversation on Thursday night between Jaishankar and Pompeo, the external affairs minister said in a tweet on Friday. He described the conversation with Pompeo as wide-ranging.

“Exchanged views on responding to the Coronavirus challenge. Discussed meeting in the Quad format in the near future,” Jaishankar tweeted.

A readout of the conversation from the US state department said the two leaders discussed efforts to “address recent destabilising actions in the region” – an apparent reference to the India-China border standoff and Beijing’s activities in the South China Sea – and that the two leaders were looking forward to Quadrilateral consultations.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation, “including working of relevant mechanisms” and shared “assessments on regional and global issues including South Asia, Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific & beyond”, Jaishankar said in another tweet.

The US readout said Jaishankar and Pomeo “agreed to continue close cooperation on a full range of regional and international issues and look forward to Quadrilateral consultations and the US-India 2+2 ministerial dialogue later this year”.

It added that Pompeo spoke to Jaishankar about bilateral and multilateral cooperation on issues of international concern, “including efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, support the peace process in Afghanistan, and address recent destabilising actions in the region”.

Pompeo and Jaishankar “reiterated the strength of the United States-India relationship to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe”, the readout added.

India is preparing to include Australia in this year’s edition of the Malabar exercise, which brings together the navies of India, Japan and the US. Experts have also called for greater cooperation between members of the Quad in the face of China’s assertive actions across the region.

Australia has been critical of China’s actions along the Line of Actual Control and in the South China Sea. After a recent meeting with Jaisshankar, Australian high commissioner Barry O’Farrell said his country Australia opposes any attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo on the LAC, as this will only increase tension and the risk of instability.