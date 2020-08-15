e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Jaishankar thanks Israel, Russia, Bhutan, other countries for I-Day wishes

Jaishankar thanks Israel, Russia, Bhutan, other countries for I-Day wishes

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, in a tweet, said since independence, India has strived to be, and now become, an enduring example of democracy and development for the region and the world.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 19:53 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks during a news conference with his Finnish counterpart in Helsinki, Finland.
India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks during a news conference with his Finnish counterpart in Helsinki, Finland. (REUTERS)
         

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked the foreign ministers of Israel, Russia, Bhutan, the Maldives, Lithuania and Latvia on Saturday for their wishes on India’s 74th Independence Day.

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, in a tweet, said since independence, India has strived to be, and now become, an enduring example of democracy and development for the region and the world.

Responding to his tweet, Jaishankar said the relationship between India and the Maldives is a shining example of “Neighbourhood First”.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Russia also greeted Jaishankar on India’s Independence Day.

Jaishankar thanked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for his wishes and said India greatly values the exceptionally close and time-tested relationship with Russia.

Bhutanese Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji tweeted: “I take this privilege to wish every Indian a very #HappyIndependenceDay. I pray for your great country to grow from strength to strength.” Replying to Dorji, Jaishankar said, “Your warm sentiments reflect our unique relationship.” The external affairs minister also thanked his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi for his congratulatory call on Independence Day.

“Thank FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi for his congratulatory call on our Independence Day. Discussed our robust bilateral cooperation and Israel’s full normalisation of ties with UAE,” he said in a tweet.

The UAE and Israel finalised a deal with an aim to normalise their bilateral relationship, seen as a major development in moving ahead with peace initiatives in the Middle East.

Jaishankar’s counterparts in Latvia and Lithuania, Edgars Rinkevics and Linas Linkevicius respectively, also greeted him.

The external affairs minister thanked the two leaders in response.

tags
top news
Nepal PM Oli dials PM Modi to wish on Independence Day, first contact in 4 months
Nepal PM Oli dials PM Modi to wish on Independence Day, first contact in 4 months
PM Modi’s ‘thank you’ note to the Gulf sharpens the contrast with Pak
PM Modi’s ‘thank you’ note to the Gulf sharpens the contrast with Pak
Indians in China facing Covid-19, border aggression: Indian envoy
Indians in China facing Covid-19, border aggression: Indian envoy
New focus of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is ‘make for world’ : PM Modi
New focus of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is ‘make for world’ : PM Modi
US to sell 66 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan amid soaring tensions with China
US to sell 66 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan amid soaring tensions with China
Sushant Singh’s autopsy report skips mention of one crucial detail, claims family’s lawyer
Sushant Singh’s autopsy report skips mention of one crucial detail, claims family’s lawyer
Russia produces first batch of Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Report
Russia produces first batch of Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Report
PM Modi warns China, Pak; announces Digital Health Mission | Independence Day
PM Modi warns China, Pak; announces Digital Health Mission | Independence Day
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In