Chandigarh, Industrialist Nitin Kohli joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday in the presence of senior party leader Manish Sisodia in Punjab's Jalandhar district. Jalandhar-based industrialist Nitin Kohli joins AAP

Following his induction into the party, Kohli replaced MLA Raman Arora as halqa in-charge of the Jalandhar Central Assembly constituency.

Sisodia, who is the A's Punjab in-charge, made the announcement in this regard while welcoming Kohli into the party.

It is a matter of happiness that Punjab's industrialists while keeping faith in the A's governance stand shoulder to shoulder with the party, he told reporters in Jalandhar.

Arora was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau last week for allegedly indulging in corruption in connivance with an official of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation.

Referring to Arora's arrest, Sisodia said it was unfortunate that the party MLA broke the trust of people, who sent him to the Vidhan Sabha by ensuring his victory from the Jalandhar Central Assembly constituency in 2022.

He said it is only the Aam Aadmi Party, which does not spare anyone whosoever is found indulging in corrupt practices.

It is the policy of the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab that whosoever does wrong will not be spared, Sisodia told reporters in Jalandhar.

When the state government learnt that Arora was committing mistakes and he was breaking people's trust, it took immediate action against him and never thought even once that he was the party MLA, he said.

"Whosoever does wrong with people of Punjab, he will have to face consequences," said Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi.

He added that Punjab Police and the Vigilance Bureau have been given free hand to take action against whosoever does wrong.

Corrupt practices will not be tolerated by the A government, said Sisodia.

Punjab A president and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora was also present on this occasion.

