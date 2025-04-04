New Delhi, Students of Jamia Millia Islamia staged a protest in front of the varsity on Friday against the Waqf Bill 2025, which was recently passed by both Houses of Parliament. Jamia students protest against Waqf Bill, burn legislation copies in defiance

The Waqf Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after lengthy debates. The legislation aims to improve governance and transparency in the management of Waqf properties, safeguard heritage sites and enhance coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities.

The demonstration, led by the All India Students’ Association and other student groups, took place near Gate 7 of the university.

In a statement, AISA condemned the bill as "unconstitutional and communal" and criticised the university administration for attempting to suppress student dissent.

"In a display of authoritarianism, the Jamia administration locked down the campus, shutting all gates and preventing students from both entering and exiting. When students rightfully questioned this blatant suppression and gathered in numbers at the gate, the administration was forced to relent and open the gates under pressure,” the statement read.

The protest saw students delivering speeches against the bill, accusing the government of targeting Waqf properties. As an act of defiance, they burned copies of the legislation. Protesters alleged that campus authorities tried to disrupt their demonstration by instructing guards to blow whistles continuously, a move they termed a “desperate attempt to drown out student voices.”

Despite these measures, the students vowed to continue their resistance. "This fight against the communal and unconstitutional bill will go on — louder, stronger and more united than ever," the AISA statement added.

Police were deployed at the protest site to maintain law and order, though no incidents of violence were reported.

