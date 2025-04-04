Menu Explore
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind delegation meets Akal Takht acting Jathedar

PTI |
Apr 04, 2025 09:27 PM IST

Amritsar, A delegation of prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind met acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj here on Friday to discuss religious issues and matters related to the Waqf Bill, which was passed by both the Houses of the Parliament.

The delegation visited the Secretariat of Akal Takht where the meeting took place.

During the meeting, discussions took place at addressing common challenges faced by both communities, deepening interfaith cooperation, and reinforcing communal harmony between the Sikh and Muslim communities.

The delegation assured the Jathedar that if any issues concerning the Sikh community are brought to their attention, the leaders of their organisation will coordinate with Sikh representatives and take immediate and necessary action to resolve them in a way that maintains communal harmony.

The Jathedar also assured the delegation of similar cooperation from their side.

Gargajj stated that the beauty of this country lies in its communal harmony and shared values, which prevent divisive forces from succeeding, he said.

During the meeting, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind delegation also discussed matters related to the Waqf bill and other religious concerns.

Speaking to the media, Jathedar Gargajj said that this country belongs to everyone and every community has the right to live here with happiness.

He emphasised that no action should make any community feel that their rights are being taken away.

He said that "we should take inspiration from 'Sher-e-Punjab' Maharaja Ranjit Singh, whose cabinet included representatives from various communities, all of whom were respected equally".

He further stated that the dignity and respect of all communities should be preserved and no one has the right to deprive anyone of their rights.

The Jathedar also expressed concern over the 'Bandi Singhs' .

Notably, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, the SGPC has claimed that 'Bandi Singhs' were in jails even after completion of their sentences.

Akal Takht acting Jathedar questioned, "why, when it comes to suppressing minority rights, bills are passed swiftly, but where are the bills to protect minority rights"?

He reiterated that this country belongs to everyone, with its diverse cultures, religions, and languages, and all must be given equal respect and recognition.

The delegation included Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's General Secretary Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi and other representatives including Ovais Sultan Khan, Maulana Ali Hasan, Maulana Arif, Mufti Mehdi Hasan Aini, Maulana Javed Siddiqui.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

