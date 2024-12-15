Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -18.49 °C, check weather forecast for December 15, 2024





Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days: Jammu and Kashmir weather update on December 15, 2024 The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on December 15, 2024, is -9.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -18.49 °C and -8.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 07:17 AM and will set at 05:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, December 16, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -21.84 °C and -9.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.With temperatures ranging between -18.49 °C and -8.42 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 16, 2024 -9.85 Overcast clouds December 17, 2024 -11.73 Overcast clouds December 18, 2024 -15.52 Scattered clouds December 19, 2024 -12.62 Overcast clouds December 20, 2024 -13.61 Scattered clouds December 21, 2024 -15.15 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 -15.24 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.1 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.59 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.75 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.26 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 22.2 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 22.53 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.05 °C Sky is clear

