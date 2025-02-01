Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -25.18 °C, check weather forecast for February 1, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 1, 2025, is -17.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -25.18 °C and -14.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 07:17 AM and will set at 05:53 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 2, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -28.81 °C and -15.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.

With temperatures ranging between -25.18 °C and -14.49 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 2, 2025 -17.51 Light snow February 3, 2025 -16.01 Broken clouds February 4, 2025 -10.51 Sky is clear February 5, 2025 -13.45 Snow February 6, 2025 -17.01 Light snow February 7, 2025 -16.55 Light snow February 8, 2025 -16.74 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 1, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.44 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 25.13 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.29 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.97 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 24.08 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.56 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



