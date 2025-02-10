Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -26.35 °C, check weather forecast for February 10, 2025
The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 10, 2025, is -14.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -26.35 °C and -12.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 91% and the wind speed is 91 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -23.56 °C and -13.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 88%.
With temperatures ranging between -26.35 °C and -12.94 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 11, 2025
|-14.83
|Snow
|February 12, 2025
|-15.01
|Light snow
|February 13, 2025
|-17.19
|Light snow
|February 14, 2025
|-15.38
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|-12.81
|Overcast clouds
|February 16, 2025
|-13.23
|Light snow
|February 17, 2025
|-13.60
|Snow
