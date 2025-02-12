Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -28.62 °C, check weather forecast for February 12, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 12, 2025, is -19.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -28.62 °C and -16.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:04 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 13, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -30.83 °C and -14.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.

With temperatures ranging between -28.62 °C and -16.55 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 13, 2025 -19.75 Light snow February 14, 2025 -15.65 Broken clouds February 15, 2025 -13.64 Broken clouds February 16, 2025 -13.08 Light snow February 17, 2025 -13.94 Snow February 18, 2025 -14.74 Light snow February 19, 2025 -13.40 Light snow View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.01 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.25 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.99 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.13 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.45 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.17 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



