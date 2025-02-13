Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -31.17 °C, check weather forecast for February 13, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 13, 2025, is -18.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -31.17 °C and -15.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:04 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 14, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -26.48 °C and -13.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.

With temperatures ranging between -31.17 °C and -15.2 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 14, 2025 -18.61 Broken clouds February 15, 2025 -13.97 Scattered clouds February 16, 2025 -13.33 Scattered clouds February 17, 2025 -13.94 Light snow February 18, 2025 -14.48 Light snow February 19, 2025 -13.41 Light snow February 20, 2025 -14.78 Snow View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.11 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.58 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.48 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.95 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.03 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 29.67 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.25 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



