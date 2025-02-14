Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -26.13 °C, check weather forecast for February 14, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 14, 2025, is -16.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -26.13 °C and -13.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 06:05 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 15, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -25.02 °C and -12.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 90%.

With temperatures ranging between -26.13 °C and -13.18 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 15, 2025 -16.39 Scattered clouds February 16, 2025 -14.25 Light snow February 17, 2025 -14.40 Snow February 18, 2025 -15.03 Snow February 19, 2025 -13.60 Light snow February 20, 2025 -13.83 Snow February 21, 2025 -13.41 Snow View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.68 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.86 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.01 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 29.9 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 27.42 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.46 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



