Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -25.06 °C, check weather forecast for February 3, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 3, 2025, is -12.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -25.06 °C and -10.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:55 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.08 °C and -11.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 93%.

With temperatures ranging between -25.06 °C and -10.48 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 4, 2025 -12.95 Sky is clear February 5, 2025 -12.86 Snow February 6, 2025 -17.04 Snow February 7, 2025 -17.55 Scattered clouds February 8, 2025 -15.21 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 -14.30 Light snow February 10, 2025 -14.81 Light snow View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.19 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 26.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 26.94 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 28.01 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 28.25 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 27.02 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 21.84 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



