Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -27.42 °C, check weather forecast for February 4, 2025
The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 4, 2025, is -16.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.42 °C and -12.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 89% and the wind speed is 89 km/h. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -26.59 °C and -15.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 87%.
With temperatures ranging between -27.42 °C and -12.13 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 5, 2025
|-16.06
|Snow
|February 6, 2025
|-15.60
|Light snow
|February 7, 2025
|-18.74
|Broken clouds
|February 8, 2025
|-15.09
|Few clouds
|February 9, 2025
|-13.07
|Snow
|February 10, 2025
|-13.82
|Light snow
|February 11, 2025
|-15.97
|Snow
