Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -27.42 °C, check weather forecast for February 4, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 4, 2025, is -16.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.42 °C and -12.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 89% and the wind speed is 89 km/h. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:56 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -26.59 °C and -15.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 87%.

With temperatures ranging between -27.42 °C and -12.13 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 5, 2025 -16.06 Snow February 6, 2025 -15.60 Light snow February 7, 2025 -18.74 Broken clouds February 8, 2025 -15.09 Few clouds February 9, 2025 -13.07 Snow February 10, 2025 -13.82 Light snow February 11, 2025 -15.97 Snow View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.5 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 25.12 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.5 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.95 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.64 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.69 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.2 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



