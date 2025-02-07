Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -29.76 °C, check weather forecast for February 7, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 7, 2025, is -17.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -29.76 °C and -13.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 05:59 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 8, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.79 °C and -13.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.

With temperatures ranging between -29.76 °C and -13.94 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 8, 2025 -17.07 Broken clouds February 9, 2025 -13.41 Light snow February 10, 2025 -12.75 Light snow February 11, 2025 -14.42 Snow February 12, 2025 -14.85 Light snow February 13, 2025 -17.22 Snow February 14, 2025 -17.19 Light snow View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 7, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.17 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 24.4 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.14 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 24.91 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.11 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.43 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.02 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.