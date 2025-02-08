Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -24.77 °C, check weather forecast for February 8, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 08, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on February 8, 2025 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 8, 2025, is -14.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.77 °C and -12.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 08, 2025
Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -23.11 °C and -12.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.

With temperatures ranging between -24.77 °C and -12.67 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 9, 2025-14.49Light snow
February 10, 2025-12.68Light snow
February 11, 2025-14.19Light snow
February 12, 2025-14.43Light snow
February 13, 2025-16.90Snow
February 14, 2025-17.38Light snow
February 15, 2025-15.28Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 8, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.44 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.26 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.34 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru25.03 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad28.11 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.41 °C Broken clouds
Delhi21.78 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On