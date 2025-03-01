Menu Explore
Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -28.38 °C, check weather forecast for March 1, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 01, 2025 07:09 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on March 1, 2025 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 1, 2025, is -16.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -28.38 °C and -14.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 01, 2025
Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -28.44 °C and -12.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.

With temperatures ranging between -28.38 °C and -14.36 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 2, 2025-16.07Snow
March 3, 2025-12.71Sky is clear
March 4, 2025-14.58Snow
March 5, 2025-13.85Snow
March 6, 2025-13.16Sky is clear
March 7, 2025-10.60Overcast clouds
March 8, 2025-7.49Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on March 1, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.06 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata30.57 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.14 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru27.77 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad30.61 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad28.99 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi22.46 °C Light rain


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

