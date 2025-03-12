Menu Explore
Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -21.44 °C, check weather forecast for March 12, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 12, 2025 07:09 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on March 12, 2025 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 12, 2025, is -9.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -21.44 °C and -8.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 84% and the wind speed is 84 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 12, 2025
Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -19.28 °C and -10.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 88%.

With temperatures ranging between -21.44 °C and -8.83 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 13, 2025-9.66Snow
March 14, 2025-10.44Snow
March 15, 2025-11.52Snow
March 16, 2025-9.93Snow
March 17, 2025-9.64Snow
March 18, 2025-11.44Snow
March 19, 2025-10.53Few clouds


Weather in other cities on March 12, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai31.23 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata31.66 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.4 °C Light rain
Bengaluru28.9 °C Light rain
Hyderabad30.79 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad37.09 °C Sky is clear
Delhi32.85 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

