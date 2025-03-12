Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -21.44 °C, check weather forecast for March 12, 2025
The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 12, 2025, is -9.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -21.44 °C and -8.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 84% and the wind speed is 84 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -19.28 °C and -10.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 88%.
With temperatures ranging between -21.44 °C and -8.83 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 13, 2025
|-9.66
|Snow
|March 14, 2025
|-10.44
|Snow
|March 15, 2025
|-11.52
|Snow
|March 16, 2025
|-9.93
|Snow
|March 17, 2025
|-9.64
|Snow
|March 18, 2025
|-11.44
|Snow
|March 19, 2025
|-10.53
|Few clouds
