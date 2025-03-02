Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -28.93 °C, check weather forecast for March 2, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 2, 2025, is -15.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -28.93 °C and -12.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:19 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 02, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 3, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -25.99 °C and -12.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 93%.

With temperatures ranging between -28.93 °C and -12.42 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 3, 2025 -15.22 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 -15.41 Snow March 5, 2025 -14.54 Snow March 6, 2025 -18.39 Broken clouds March 7, 2025 -10.30 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 -7.62 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 -2.75 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.91 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.25 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.75 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.42 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.59 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



