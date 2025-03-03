Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -27.35 °C, check weather forecast for March 3, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 3, 2025, is -16.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.35 °C and -11.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 88% and the wind speed is 88 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 06:20 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.59 °C and -13.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 92%.

With temperatures ranging between -27.35 °C and -11.89 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 4, 2025 -16.04 Snow March 5, 2025 -13.76 Snow March 6, 2025 -13.37 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 -8.65 Few clouds March 8, 2025 -10.24 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 -11.93 Snow March 10, 2025 -8.67 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.24 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 30.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 29.07 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.04 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 33.63 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.48 °C Few clouds Delhi 26.34 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



