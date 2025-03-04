Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -26.94 °C, check weather forecast for March 4, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 4, 2025, is -15.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -26.94 °C and -14.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 91% and the wind speed is 91 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:21 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -29.8 °C and -11.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.

With temperatures ranging between -26.94 °C and -14.16 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 5, 2025 -15.69 Snow March 6, 2025 -13.53 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 -9.42 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 -12.22 Light snow March 9, 2025 -11.27 Scattered clouds March 10, 2025 -9.58 Snow March 11, 2025 -8.04 Snow View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.82 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.91 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.63 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 31.25 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.84 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 32.3 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.06 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.