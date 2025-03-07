Menu Explore
Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -25.35 °C, check weather forecast for March 7, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 07, 2025 07:09 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on March 7, 2025 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 7, 2025, is -10.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -25.35 °C and -10.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 07, 2025
Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 8, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.71 °C and -9.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

With temperatures ranging between -25.35 °C and -10.46 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 8, 2025-10.79Light snow
March 9, 2025-11.96Sky is clear
March 10, 2025-8.78Light snow
March 11, 2025-10.29Snow
March 12, 2025-7.92Snow
March 13, 2025-8.71Snow
March 14, 2025-8.22Snow


Weather in other cities on March 7, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.69 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.63 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.71 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru30.05 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad31.11 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad32.14 °C Sky is clear
Delhi26.19 °C Sky is clear


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

