Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -21.5 °C, check weather forecast for March 9, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 9, 2025, is -9.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -21.5 °C and -7.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:24 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 10, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -16.47 °C and -7.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 92%.

With temperatures ranging between -21.5 °C and -7.33 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 10, 2025 -9.65 Snow March 11, 2025 -9.31 Snow March 12, 2025 -8.25 Snow March 13, 2025 -8.39 Snow March 14, 2025 -9.78 Snow March 15, 2025 -10.92 Snow March 16, 2025 -10.92 Snow View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 9, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.47 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.11 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.3 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 30.44 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.51 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 34.25 °C Sky is clear Delhi 29.78 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



