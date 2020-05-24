Jammu, Srinagar airports get 4 more officers to handle incoming passengers

india

Updated: May 24, 2020 15:56 IST

A day before domestic flight operations resume in the country, the Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed two senior officials to assist Jammu’s Deputy Commissioner Susana Chauhan to make arrangements for handling incoming passengers.

Commissioner of Jammu Municipal Corporation, Avny Lavasa and Vice Chairman Jammu Development Authority, Babila Rakwal will be the two officers assisting the Deputy Commissioner.

Director Industries and Commerce, Kashmir, Mahmood Shah and Vice Chairman Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, Tufail Mattoo have also been assigned to assist Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development (Nodal Officer, Srinagar Airport) in this regard.

The officers will carry out their new assignments in addition to their own duties.

The Jammu, Srinagar and Leh airports have made elaborate arrangements for the resumption of domestic flights.

Passenger flights in the country were suspended with effect from March 25 when the nationwide lockdown came into force to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh had earlier announced that domestic flights would resume from May 25 onwards in a calibrated manner and the Airport Authority of India has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to the airport operators across the country.

The Union home ministry has issued a 12-point guideline on domestic air, rail and bus travel that focuses on screening passengers for Covid-19 symptoms at boarding and exit points of airports and railway and bus stations.