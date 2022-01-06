Jayalalithaa’s chennai residence:Madras high court rejects AIADMK appeal over house acquisition

The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by the AIADMK and the party’s former law minister C V Shanmugam challenging a single judge’s order in November 2021, which had scrapped their acquisition of J Jayalalithaa’s residence ‘Veda Nilayam’.

A division bench of justices Paresh Upadhyay and Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup said that they agree with judge S Seshasayee’s 2021 order that the acquisition of Veda Nilayam is procedurally illegal & doesn’t fall under ‘public purpose’.

The original case pertained to petitions filed by Jayalalithaa’s niece and nephew J Deepa and J Deepak, who had challenged the AIADMK acquisition and attempting to convert the former chief minister’s residence into a memorial. On November 24, the single bench’s 114-page judgement set aside the acquisition of Veda Nilayam and directed the Chennai district collector J Vijaya Rani to hand over the residence’s keys to Deepa and Deepak. The court had also said that the Income Tax department is free to proceed for recovering any arrears of tax payable by Jayalalithaa, which is chargeable on her estate as per law. Following the order, the keys went to Deepa and Deepak in December 2020. Though the court, in an interim order in January 2021, allowed the AIADMK to inaugurate the memorial, it was not open to the public, and the final judgment came after a change in government in May 2021.

On Wednesday, having heard the arguments and considered the material on record, the division bench found three issues before it–whether the impugned judgement can be said to be erroneous; whether the said acquisition could be said to be for any ‘public purpose’ as defined under section 3 of the under ‘The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013’ and lastly, whether the ‘appropriate government’ under the Act of 2013 can still be directed to continue with the said acquisition proceeding, by initiating the exercise afresh.

The court observed that if the acquisition is examined, keeping in view the ‘objects and reasons’ and the definition of the ‘public purpose’ in the Act of 2013, then the bench would be unable to bring the acquisition of the property within ‘public purpose’. “Having held as above, it may not be required to examine whether the ‘appropriate Government’ still needs to be directed to continue with the said acquisition proceeding,” the court said.

The then AIADMK government enacted legislation in 2020 establishing a foundation for the sprawling white bungalow’s upkeep to be turned into a memorial and stated that the property was acquired legally after depositing a compensation of ₹67.9 crores before the civil court in Chennai. Jayalalithaa lived in the property, which she purchased in the 1960s, until her death in December 2016. She died intestate. According to the revenue department, the three-storey residence is on a ten-ground plot. It has 32,721 moveable items, including 8,376 books and 394 mementoes. Fourteen items of gold weighing 4.4 kgs and 867 items of silver weighing 601 kgs.