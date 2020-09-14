JD(U)’s Harivansh re-elected as RS dy chairperson

india

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:54 IST

NEW DELHI: Janata Dal (United) MP Harivansh was re-elected as the deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha for a second consecutive term on Monday after defeating the Opposition’s candidate, the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Manoj Jha. The result was announced after a voice vote.

Congratulating him on his win and appreciating how he conducts the House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that with his re-election as the deputy chairperson, Harivansh, who hails from Bihar, will take forward the legacy of the state, which he dubbed as “the land of democracy”.

“When anyone who is a seeker of democracy, from the land of democracy, Bihar, from JP’s (Jayprakash Narayan) and Karpuri Thakur’s land, from Bapu’s (Mahatma Gandhi) Champaran, steps forward to take responsibility, this is what happens… what Harivansh has accomplished,” the PM said.

Commenting on his fair play and impartiality and referring to him as the “umpire” who has the challenging task of ensuring that all “rules are adhere to”, PM Modi: “We have seen attempts being made in the House to allow everyone to speak freely, to ensure work is not stalled … this enhances the dignity of the House of Elders and this is what our Constitution framers expected.”

The PM said the way he runs the House shows that he has earned the respect he commands and had fulfilled all the expectations the members had from him. “Last time, I had said that I am hopeful that just as Hari belongs to all, Harivansh too will be fair to all sides... We have seen how it is more difficult for umpires than the players to ensure the games are played as per the rules. It is challenging to convince people to play as per the rules and he has shown his decisiveness and won the confidence of those who didn’t know him.”

Commenting on the productivity of the House last year, which was the highest in a decade, the PM said many bills that changed the direction of the country were passed. “This House made a new record for being the most productive even when it was an election year. This is a great matter of pride that apart from productivity, positivity also grew in the House,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Bihar chief minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar sought the support of BJD president and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik for backing Harivansh’s re-election. YSRCP, which is not a part of the NDA, also supported Harivansh.

BJP president JP Nadda moved the motion to elect Harivansh as the deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha and Thawar Chand Gehlot seconded it. From the opposition side, Ghulam Nabi Azad moved the motion that RJD’s Manoj Jha be chosen as the deputy chairperson and it was seconded by Anand Sharma. DMK’s T Siva and SP’s Javed Ali Khan also supported Jha. The Opposition, however, did not press for division of votes and the election was announced on the basis of a voice vote.