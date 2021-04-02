'Jesus Christ, a perfect embodiment of compassion’: PM Modi on Good Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to Twitter to share his message on Good Friday, saying the day “reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Jesus Christ." “Good Friday reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Jesus Christ. A perfect embodiment of compassion, He was devoted to serving the needy and healing the sick," PM Modi wrote as Christians all over the world commemorated the crucifixion of Christ on Good Friday.

Among other leaders, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also shared his message on the day. “Let this Good Friday be a reminder of the power of compassion, love and empathy,” Gandhi tweeted.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that this is a day to remember Jesus Christ’s message of love and forgiveness. “This Good Friday, I join you all in remembering Jesus Christ's message of love & forgiveness. May his grace be with you,” chief minister Kejriwal said.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik also shared his message on the day. “Offer my solemn prayers on the auspicious occasion of Good Friday. May Lord Jesus Christ's sacrifice enlighten us to follow the path of peace, love, compassion and forgiveness,” he said.

The chief minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, also posted a message on Good Friday. “On Good Friday, we remember the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ and His unconditional love for us. Light conquered darkness and goodness conquered sin. May Good Friday 2021 bring new meaning and change in our lives,” he said.

Good Friday, the Friday before Easter, is commemorated by Christians throughout the world for the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. The day is a reminder of the sacrifice that Jesus Christ made as it is believed that in death, he took away all the sins of humankind. On this day, people gather to attend church services, pray for each other, and sing songs of worship.

