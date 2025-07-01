Ranchi, Two persons were arrested in Jharkhand's Godda district on Tuesday in connection with a clash between a group of villagers and the police in Sahebganj's Bhognadih during Hul Diwas celebrations on the previous day, a senior officer said. Jharkhand: 2 arrested over Hul Diwas clash

Illegal arms and other items were seized from their possession, and one of the accused is allegedly linked to a senior leader of a political party in Jharkhand, he said.

"Based on information from Sahebganj Police, we arrested two individuals in connection with the Bhognadih incident," Godda Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar told reporters.

Kumar said the accused were identified as Sudhir Kumar, a resident of Jamshedpur, and Ganesh Mandal, a resident of Odisha.

The police on Monday fired tear gas shells and baton-charged a group of people protesting the dismantling of a stage allegedly by Sahebganj district administration ahead of an official function to mark 'Hul Diwas' in Bhognadih.

Police had to resort to mild lathi-charge and use tear gas shells as some of the villagers attacked the personnel using bows and arrows, in which some policemen were also injured, an official said.

Bhognadih is the birthplace of tribal icons Sido and Kanhu Murmu, brothers who led the Santhal rebellion against the British rule and local landlords in 1855-56. 'Hul Diwas' is observed on June 30 to commemorate the tribal uprising.

The Godda SP said, "The accused had been actively moving around Borio, Barhait, and Sahebganj areas in Sahebganj district since June 20, allegedly distributing sarees, dhotis, and money among villagers to incite disturbances on Hul Diwas. An FIR has been lodged against them in Sahebganj. We were subsequently informed of their presence in Godda."

The SP noted that one of the accused is reportedly linked to a senior leader of a political party.

"We are verifying his political connections," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.