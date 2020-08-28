Jharkhand allows intra-state bus services, cites upcoming exams

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:02 IST

With two major entrance exams lined up next month, the Jharkhand government has allowed opening of the hospitality services and intra-state bus transport in the state even as it extended the lockdown related restrictions, under which several economic activities would continue to remain on the banned list, till September 30.

Chief secretary Sukhdev Singh on Friday issued fresh directions for implementations of the guidelines during the unlock period as the number of Covid-19 cases continue to witness steep hike in the state.

Several activities such as large gatherings for social, political and religious functions, schools, colleges and educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasium, parks, theatre, auditoriums and assembly halls would continue to remain shut.

Inter-state bus transport and religious centres, barring those allowed by the Supreme Court, would also remain shut.

“A number of national competitive examinations are scheduled in September which necessitates the resumption of public bus transport and also the opening of hospitality units in view of the large number of examinees and their guardians,” said the state government in a statement.

The notification underlined that all standard operating procedures (SOP) fixed by the union home ministry for public transport and hospitality units would have to be followed.

Sharing a copy of the notification on social media, chief minister Hemant Soren appealed to people to practise social distancing and take preventive measures such as usage of face masks besides abiding by the lockdown guidelines.