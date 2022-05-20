Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren replies to EC notice on office-of-profit

Ranchi: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday replied to the Election Commission of India’s notice that he was liable for disqualification for allegedly getting a mining lease issued in his name last year.

The matter pertains to stone chips mining lease Soren got in his name on the outskirts of Ranchi in 2021, with the mines and environment department headed by him giving its nod to his application.

The deadline for replying to the EC notice was May 20. An ECI official on Friday confirmed having received the reply from the Jharkhand chief minister but refused to share details.

Officials in the chief minister’s office remained tight-lipped over the CM’s line of defence in his reply. A functionary in the ruling establishment said Soren’s reply has been filed on the lines of an affidavit filed before the Jharkhand High Court on May 5 in a related case, along with supporting documents.

“The reply clearly counters the claims that the lease violated section 9A of the RP Act by any means. The ECI has been requested not to entertain the complaint. Evidence has been provided about the history of the lease which goes back to 2008. All supporting documents and affidavits along with the legal opinion sought from jurists besides past judgments of the Supreme Court on the issue have been included,” the official said.

On a reference from the Jharkhand Governor and based on a complaint of the opposition BJP, the ECI on May 2 had issued a notice to Hemant Soren, with a deadline to reply by May 10.

Soren, however, on May 10 had filed a time petition citing the ill health of his mother under treatment at Hyderabad and sought four weeks time to reply to the notice. The EC had granted 10 days time, fixing May 20 as the deadline to respond to the notice.

