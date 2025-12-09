Ranchi, In a major boost for India’s dwindling vulture population, Jharkhand is set to operationalise its first Vulture Conservation and Breeding Centre in Ranchi, giving the critically endangered species a lifeline, an official said on Tuesday. Jharkhand to get first vulture conservation and breeding centre soon

The state government has cleared the forest department’s proposal to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Bombay Natural History Society for technical support to run the centre.

"The state cabinet on Monday approved the proposal for the signing of a memorandum of understanding with BNHS for its technical support. We will make efforts to make the centre operational by next year," Chief Conservator of Forests SR Natesh told PTI.

The Centre had sanctioned the state's first vulture conservation and breeding centre at Muta, around 36 km from Ranchi, in 2009 to increase the dwindling population of the birds.

Infrastructure development work was completed for ₹41 lakh in 2013. The centre has a main cage, a small hospital and two care units.

For all these years, the centre could not be started due to various issues, including bureaucratic hurdles and denial of permission from the Union ministry of forests and environment to keep vultures, a retired forest official said.

"The BNHS will provide technical support and supervise the centre. We will soon begin correspondence with other vulture centres in the country to bring the birds from their centres to Jharkhand for breeding purposes," Natesh said.

In 2015, the forest department sent four casual workers to the Pinjore vulture breeding centre in Haryana for training on handling vultures in captivity.

Natesh said the centre needs some repairs, which will start soon. "We will request additional funds from the government for the purpose," he added.

The official added they would also begin a census of vultures in the state from December 15, along with tiger estimation.

Vultures are protected under Schedule of the Wildlife Protection Act.

"Nine species of vultures are found in the country. Of them, six have been seen in Jharkhand, such as white-backed vulture, long-billed vulture, Himalyan vulture , Egyptian vulture, red-headed vulture and Cinereous vulture," BNHS Jharkhand coordinator Satya Prakash told PTI.

Once abundant across India, vultures have nearly disappeared due to poisoning linked to the veterinary drug diclofenac.

Prakash said vultures feeding on contaminated cattle carcasses either die of acute kidney failure or suffer reproductive failure.

"Vulture population in the country is around 10,000. Its number has increased in Jharkhand in recent years. According to recent studies, the number will be between 400 and 450 in the state," he added.

The bird is mostly found in Hazaribag and Koderma districts, but they have also been spotted in other areas of the state, Prakash said.

To boost conservation efforts, a 'vulture restaurant' has been set up in Koderma district, aimed at providing diclofenac-free animal carcasses. The facility, located on one hectare at Gumo under Tilaiya Nagar Parishad, serves as a designated feeding site for the birds.

