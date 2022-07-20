Jharkhand woman cop run over by van, 2 days after Haryana DSP mowed down

Two days after a dump truck linked to the mining mafia ran over a Haryana deputy superintendent of police, a woman sub-inspector was allegedly mowed in Jharkhand's Ranchi, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Sandhya Topno was on night patrolling. In initial investigation, it has been confirmed the act was deliberate. We have detained the driver and the vehicle has been seized," Anshuman Kumar, superintendent of Ranchi City Police, said.

The incident occurred around 3 am Wednesday when Sandhya Topno tried to stop a vehicle for a routine spot check.

Visuals released by news agency ANI show a white pickup van, which has been seized and the driver has been detained.

Asked if the person detained, or the vehicle, is involved in illegal activities, Kumar said an inquiry is underway and details would be shared on completion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Topno's death follows that of Haryana Police DSP Surender Singh, who was killed by a speeding truck in the Pachgaon area of Nuh district.

PHOTOS | Dump truck that ran over Haryana DSP Surender Singh seized

Singh was in the area after a tip that some trucks were loading stones after illegal mining. He tried to flag down the truck but was hit and died in hospital.

The Haryana government has announced ₹1 crore compensation for the family of Surender Singh, 58, and has vowed to hunt down those guilty.

Hours after news of Singh's death, Haryana Police tracked down one of the accused - a man believed to be the driver of the truck. He was shot in the leg. Haryana director-general of police PK Agrawal said more teams had been formed and were conducting raids.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With input from ANI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON