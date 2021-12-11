Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / J&K: 2 cops killed as terrorists open fire on police team in Bandipora
india news

J&K: 2 cops killed as terrorists open fire on police team in Bandipora

Srinagar: Two policemen were killed in a terrorist attack in Bandipora town of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday
Two policemen were killed in a terrorist attack in Bandipora town of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. (ANI)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Srinagar: Two policemen were killed in a terrorist attack in Bandipora town of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to Kashmir Police, the incident took place at Gulshan Chowk when terrorists opened fire on a police team. Selection grade constable Mohammad Sultan and constable Fayaz Ahmad were injured in the attack and rushed to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to injuries, police said.

“#Terrorists fired upon a police party at Gulshan Chowk area of #Bandipora. In this #terror incident, 02 police personnel namely SgCT Mohd Sultan & Ct Fayaz Ahmad got injured & attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Police tweeted.

Following the attack, senior army and police officers cordoned the area and launched a search for the assailants, officials familiar with the matter said. Police believe two to three terrorists could be behind the attack, they added.

Condemning the attack, Bharatiya Janata Party J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur said: “The killing of two policemen who were on duty is barbaric and highly condemnable and those responsible for the attack should be identified.”

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted: “I condemn the militant attack on the police in Bandipore area of North Kashmir earlier today that resulted in the death in the line of duty of J&K police personnel Muhammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad. May Allah grant them Jannat & may their families find strength at this time.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP