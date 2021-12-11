Home / India News / J&K: 2 cops killed as terrorists open fire on police team in Bandipora
Two policemen were killed in a terrorist attack in Bandipora town of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. (ANI)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Srinagar: Two policemen were killed in a terrorist attack in Bandipora town of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to Kashmir Police, the incident took place at Gulshan Chowk when terrorists opened fire on a police team. Selection grade constable Mohammad Sultan and constable Fayaz Ahmad were injured in the attack and rushed to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to injuries, police said.

“#Terrorists fired upon a police party at Gulshan Chowk area of #Bandipora. In this #terror incident, 02 police personnel namely SgCT Mohd Sultan & Ct Fayaz Ahmad got injured & attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Police tweeted.

Following the attack, senior army and police officers cordoned the area and launched a search for the assailants, officials familiar with the matter said. Police believe two to three terrorists could be behind the attack, they added.

Condemning the attack, Bharatiya Janata Party J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur said: “The killing of two policemen who were on duty is barbaric and highly condemnable and those responsible for the attack should be identified.”

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted: “I condemn the militant attack on the police in Bandipore area of North Kashmir earlier today that resulted in the death in the line of duty of J&K police personnel Muhammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad. May Allah grant them Jannat & may their families find strength at this time.”

Saturday, December 11, 2021
