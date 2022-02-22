J&K Delimitation Panel granted extension of two months

The Delimitation Commission, tasked to carve out new constituencies in Jammu & Kashmir, has been given an extension of two months to complete its exercise as the term of the panel is set to end in March, according to a notification issued by the Union ministry of law and justice .

The panel, which was formed in 2020, was granted a year’s extension last year for the exercise. Last month, the commission sought a two-month extension in its tenure ending March 5, to conclude the delimitation process, which will pave the way for the much awaited assembly elections in the Union territory.

“In exercise of powers conferred by section 3 of the delimitation act 2002 (33 of 2002) the central government hereby makes the further amendment of two months in the notification of government of India in the ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative department no So-1015(e) dated 6th March 2020. In the notification in paragraph two for the words ‘two years’ the words ‘two years and two months’ shall be substituted,” said, Diwakar Singh, joint secretary in the ministry of law and justice, in the notification.

Headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission has so far presented two draft proposals.

In its first draft, the panel proposed adding six assembly seats in Jammu region and one in Kashmir. In the second one, fresh seats were carved out in the Union territory, many old assembly seats were omitted and some were renamed.

The two proposals have evoked strong opposition from local parties , with the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) describing them as “anti-people”. PAGD is also scheduled to hold a meeting in Srinagar on Saturday in this regard.

Last week, National Conference MPs Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone. who are associate members of the commission, submitted an objection report with the commission in New Delhi, rejecting the second draft proposal. The MPs alleged that the plan was against the mandate of the commission as it ignored historical aspects, population ratio of assembly segments and geography of the region.

Other associate members of the commission are Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Jugal Kishor and Union minister Jitendra Singh.

Besides J&K, the commission is also tasked with redrawing the Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland.