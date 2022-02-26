J&K delimitation process:Exercise being done in unconstitutional manner, says Gupkar

The redrawing of assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir was unconstitutional, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, a collective of political parties, said on Saturday.

The exercise is being conducted under the J&K Reorganisation Act, which has been challenged in the Supreme Court, the alliance said.

The alliance, comprising five mainstream political parties of J&K, also issued a white paper that highlighted the situation in the newly formed Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

On Saturday, alliance leaders met at the residence of National Conference (NC) chief and the alliance’s chairperson, Farooq Abdullah. It came in the backdrop of the delimitation commission on February 6 issuing its second draft proposal to associate members, comprising the five MPs from the Union Territory, including three from the NC and two from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Abdullah, flanked by top PAGD leaders, including former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, said: “The white paper got completed today (Saturday) in which the economic sufferings of the people post revocation of Article 370 are highlighted, which will be shared with people.”

All the constituents were present during the discussion held on various important issues, including the draft proposals of the delimitation commission, PAGD spokesperson and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said.

The delimitation process was due in 2026, and the alliance was not against it, he said. But the ongoing exercise is being done under the J&K Reorganisation Act, which has been challenged in the Supreme Court, Tarigami pointed out.

“PAGD is steadfast in its stand that the present delimitation exercise is being done under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act which has been challenged in the Supreme Court by the constituents of the alliance. Our stand is that what happened on August 5 and 6, 2019, in Parliament was unconstitutional,” Tarigami said. He was referring to abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

“What happened on August 5 was an imposed decision,” he said. “The silence of people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh should not be taken as acceptance of this decision.”

The PAGD spokesperson also questioned the delimitation commission’s recommendations. The commission in its draft report has proposed major changes in assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Kashmir valley.

Most J&K parties have criticised the commission’s draft report that proposed seven new assembly constituencie, six in Jammu and one in Kashmir.

“Even the basic parameter in delimitation — population — has not been given due consideration. How did they come to the conclusion of increasing seven seats? Why not six, eight or nine?” he asked. The CPI(M) leader alleged that even accessibility and geographical proximity, the other criteria in the delimitation process, were ignored.

“Our country has a proper Constitution and every exercise should be done according to it,” he said. “The delimitation is being done only for Jammu and Kashmir and not Ladakh.”

The delimitation commission was constituted in March 2020. Earlier this week, it was given two months extension till May 6 to complete the exercise of redrawing assembly constituencies in J&K.

The panel was given a one-year extension last year. Headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, it has Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and state election commissioner KK Sharma as its ex-officio members.

Tarigami urged the people of the country to make effort to understand the “suffering” of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “The people of Kashmir are already suffering, but tomorrow people of country could also suffer similar treatment.”

The PAGD also challenged the government to present its own white paper about the development work done in the Union Territory. “We challenge them for a debate at every level, even in parliament,” said Tarigami.