J&K L-G vows to avenge killing of civilians, likely to meet Amit Shah today
india news

J&K L-G vows to avenge killing of civilians, likely to meet Amit Shah today

Security personnel inspect the vehicles as the city is on high-security alert after the killing of two school teachers by militants, in Srinagar.(ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 04:23 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar

Amid a spate of targeted attacks, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has vowed to avenge the killings of civilians and “completely demolish” the terror ecosystem. Sinha is likely to meet Union home minister Amit Shah to discuss the security situation on Saturday, people familiar with the matter said.

In a statement, the L-G said: “I am deeply pained and anguished and I promise the family members of the innocent victims that perpetrators of the barbaric acts will be punished soon. The UT administration and the whole country stand in solidarity with the families of the victims...”

In a stern warning to those aiding and abetting terrorists, Sinha said: “I assure you that we have given a free hand to the security agencies to eliminate the enemies of humanity, and soon the terrorists and those aiding and abetting them will pay for their heinous crimes. Every drop of innocent civilians’ blood will be avenged.”

(With PTI inputs)

