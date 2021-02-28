IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / J&K Police carrying out IPDR analysis of phones seized from PDP leader
Police and CRPF are carrying out the operation, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.(Waseem Andrabi Hindustan/Times)
Police and CRPF are carrying out the operation, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.(Waseem Andrabi Hindustan/Times)
india news

J&K Police carrying out IPDR analysis of phones seized from PDP leader

The IPDR helps track details of a call or message generated by a phone device and includes details like the number from which the call was made, destination port, start and end date and time.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:40 PM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Police is carrying out an Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDR) analysis of arrested PDP youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, officials said, amid allegations that he was in touch with secessionists and terrorists across the border.

The IPDR helps track details of a call or message generated by a phone device and includes details like the number from which the call was made, destination port, start and end date and time. This technology works with closer proximity in 2G environment.

Senior police officials said the IPDR and call data records of Parra, who was arrested by Criminal Investigation (Kashmir), a subsidiary of CID of Jammu and Kashmir Police, are being scrutinised.

During the hearing of Parra's bail plea on Monday, the police had informed the special NIA court in Srinagar that cell phones and other gadgets seized from his residence had been sent to forensic experts.

"CDR/IPDR in respect of some phones of the accused has been obtained and are being analysed. During preliminary analysis, it has emerged that (Parra) had contacts across the border suspected to be his associates and handlers in Pakistan...

"During the course of investigation undertaken so far, it has surfaced that the accused (Parra) has been in constant touch with a number of militants," the court was informed.

The IDPR, according to a research paper by IIT professor Ranjan Bose, Computer Science student at the University of Maryland Adya V Joshi, who did internship with Delhi Police in 2017-18, and senior IPS officer Madan Oberoi, currently executive director with Interpol, correlates the mobile users with other users of encrypted messaging service to make explicit the implicit call graphs in this data.

"When two suspects are talking to each other on WhatsApp, analysing their GPRS CDRs will reveal that both are connected to WhatsApp. The reverse is of course not true. Just because two people are connected to WhatsApp at the same time does not mean that they are talking to one another," the research paper stated.

"However, the more two people are on WhatsApp at the same time, the higher the probability that they are talking to one another. This means that by correlating two GPRS CDRs, we can see how often two suspects are using the same service at the same time, and potentially inferring that they are connected to each other," it said.

The research paper was submitted by the trio at the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), world's leading professional organisation having over 4 lakh members from 160 countries during its 4th International Conference on Collaboration and Internet Computing (CIC) in 2018.

Taking a cue from this technology, the police are analysing Parra's phones and have sought time from the court citing scrutiny of voluminous records made available by FSL experts, the officials said.

This would serve as corroborative evidence in the case, they said.

In the court, Parra's counsel had denied all charges and claimed that his client, who won the District Development Council elections last year, was being made a political scapegoat.

The Criminal Investigation (Kashmir), a branch of CID mandated to probe cases under the Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), had filed a case last year against unknown politicians and others based on "reliable and confidential sources" who said some political functionaries were misusing their power and helping militants.

These politicians, as part of a criminal conspiracy, had established clandestine connections and relations with different Pakistan-supported terrorist and secessionist organisations operating in Jammu and Kashmir for a number of reasons.

The conspiracy was hatched for furthering their political clout among local populace, countering the influence of rival political parties and their members, protecting their own financial and business interests and with medium-term motives of winning the trust of "the Pakistani establishment, dealing with subversion in Kashmir, including those in the United Jihad Council".

These politicians have supported the terrorists and secessionists, directly and sometimes through middlemen, by the way of paying money and organising select physical attacks through terrorist elements.

They also facilitated movements of terrorists and transportation of their arms and ammunition.

In furtherance of the criminal conspiracy, these "unprincipled political parties functionaries" assisted and aided the terrorists and secessionists in intensifying the war against the Union of India with the main objective of ultimately making Jammu and Kashmir cede from the Union."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir news
Close
Large players like Facebook have said they are studying the rules.(Getty Images)
Large players like Facebook have said they are studying the rules.(Getty Images)
india news

New social media rules may raise compliance cost, make competition tough

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:50 PM IST
According to the amended IT rules, social media and streaming companies will be required to take down contentious content quicker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The address was initially supposed to begin at 11am but was delayed.(HT_PRINT)
The address was initially supposed to begin at 11am but was delayed.(HT_PRINT)
india news

'250 farmers have died, govt does not care': Kejriwal at 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:49 PM IST
The 'mahapanchayat' comes months after AAP's announcement that it would contest the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police and CRPF are carrying out the operation, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.(Waseem Andrabi Hindustan/Times)
Police and CRPF are carrying out the operation, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.(Waseem Andrabi Hindustan/Times)
india news

J&K Police carrying out IPDR analysis of phones seized from PDP leader

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:40 PM IST
The IPDR helps track details of a call or message generated by a phone device and includes details like the number from which the call was made, destination port, start and end date and time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Noting the feat, Gadkari also said that the Solapur-Bijapur highway will be completed by October 2021.(File photo)
Noting the feat, Gadkari also said that the Solapur-Bijapur highway will be completed by October 2021.(File photo)
india news

Hyderabad firm eyes record, builds 25.54km lane in less than 18 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Gadkari also congratulated all the workers who contributed to achieving this massive feat as he said this will be recorded in the Limca Book of Records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have stepped up security at the CIAL following the information regarding the bomb threat, a police officer said.
The police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have stepped up security at the CIAL following the information regarding the bomb threat, a police officer said.
india news

Security stepped up at Kochi airport following threat call

PTI, Kochi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Tamil Nadu police said on Saturday that a call was received at the central railway station claiming that bombs will be placed at Chennai and Kochi airports on March 1, besides the Dr MGR Central Railway station in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During this address, the Congress leader also talked about his party's vision to decentralise education and make it accessible to all.(PTI)
During this address, the Congress leader also talked about his party's vision to decentralise education and make it accessible to all.(PTI)
india news

Will send BJP back to Nagpur: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Tamil Nadu

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Attacking the party at the Centre, Gandhi said the BJP-ruled government wants to take what belongs to people and give it to one or two big businessmen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not take any decision under pressure. (HT FILE)
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not take any decision under pressure. (HT FILE)
india news

CM won't come under pressure: Raut on demand for minister's ouster

PTI, Aurangabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:08 PM IST
The opposition BJP in the state has demanded Rathod's resignation, even as the minister has denied that he had anything to do with the death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Khidkiya Ghat in Varanasi.(PTI)
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Khidkiya Ghat in Varanasi.(PTI)
india news

Fuel prices may fall by April, says petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • Fuel prices have been on fire this month with oil companies raising petrol and diesel prices 16 times so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Karaikal on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Karaikal on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
india news

'He was on vacation': Shah jabs Rahul Gandhi for 'no fisheries ministry' remark

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:19 PM IST
Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi had visited Puducherry where he asked why don’t the fishermen have a ministry in Delhi. At a public meeting in Puducherry, Prime Minister had expressed shock over Gandhi's statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample for a Covid-19 test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India,( Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker collects a swab sample for a Covid-19 test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India,( Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
india news

6 states contributed to 86.37% of new Covid-19 cases, says govt

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:14 PM IST
The states have been advised to increase Covid-19 testing and develop strategies with respect to potential super spreading events.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches the Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.(PTI)
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches the Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.(PTI)
india news

PM Modi congratulates Bolsonaro on successful launch of Amazonia-1 satellite

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:54 PM IST
  • The launch took place from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPS officer Sanjeeb Panda tweeted about the fire this morning.(Courtesy- Twitter)
IPS officer Sanjeeb Panda tweeted about the fire this morning.(Courtesy- Twitter)
india news

Narrow escape for Odisha IPS officers as 3 Satkosia eco retreat tents catch fire

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Transport commissioner Sanjeeb Panda and his IPS officer wife Santosh Bala (Home department special secretary), were in one of the three tents that caught fire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

News updates from HT: ABP-C-Voter opinion poll predicts edge for TMC in Bengal

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bombay high court. (HT File Photo)
The Bombay high court. (HT File Photo)
india news

Bombay HC refuses to interfere in physical criteria for medical admission

By Kanchan V. Chaudhari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:56 PM IST
  • The petitioner had moved the high court in January this year after she was declared ineligible for admission to an undergraduate medical course as her left hand was amputated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The victim’s daughter discovered her mother lying in the house in a pool of blood on Saturday night.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
The victim’s daughter discovered her mother lying in the house in a pool of blood on Saturday night.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
india news

70-year-old woman murdered in her house in Kalyan, police hunt for clues

By Sajana Nambiar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:52 PM IST
  • Police said the killer slit the elderly woman's throat with a sharp weapon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac