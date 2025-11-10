J&K Police foil major terror plot in Faridabad; 300kg explosives, AK-47s found

The Jammu & Kashmir Police, in coordination with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Faridabad Police, have foiled a terror plot by recovering around 350 kilogram of explosives, an AK-47 rifle, and a large cache of ammunition from a rented accommodation in Dhauj village, Faridabad. Representative file photo

The operation, which took place on Sunday, was carried out based on inputs from interrogations of arrested suspects in Jammu & Kashmir. The explosives were recovered from the residence of Dr Mujahil Shakil, a student of Al Falah Medical College, originally from Jammu & Kashmir, who had rented the house in Dhauj about three months ago, said police.

According to police officials, the recovery included 14 bags of ammonium nitrate weighing around 100kg, 84 live cartridges, one AK-47 rifle, timers, and 5 litres of chemical solution. A total of 48 items suspected to be used for assembling improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized.

Faridabad police commissioner Satender Gupta confirmed that the operation was executed by the J&K Police and the IB team with assistance from the local police.

“It’s not RDX, as reported initially, but ammonium nitrate,” Gupta clarified.

“A press conference has been scheduled at 11am to share further details”, he said.

Faridabad police said Dr Shakil was taken into custody by the J&K Police on October 30, following the arrest of Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, another accused linked to the same terror network. After sustained interrogation, Shakil was brought back to Faridabad on Sunday morning to identify and recover the hidden materials.

Preliminary investigations suggest that both individuals were part of a larger module suspected to have cross-border links aimed at planning large-scale attacks in northern India.

A senior officer from the J&K Police described the recovery as “a major breakthrough that may have averted a catastrophic terror attack.”

He added that initial forensic analysis confirms the material’s explosive nature, and further testing is underway.

The seized items have been sent for forensic examination, and intelligence agencies are probing the network’s funding sources and possible connections to handlers across the border.

According to people aware of the details, the recovered ammonium nitrate and other materials were sufficient to make several high-intensity IEDs, potentially capable of causing large-scale damage.

Further investigations are ongoing, and multiple security agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), are likely to join the probe, said police.