J&K: Terrorists shoot policeman dead in Anantnag district; probe underway

A police constable lost his life after being shot by terrorists in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. According to reports by multiple news agencies, the deceased policeman was identified as head constable Ali Muhammad.

He was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

A case has been registered by police under relevant sections of law. "Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime," the police said.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned by security officials, while a search operation to nab assailants is underway in Hassan Pora locality.

Further information regarding the incident is awaited.

On December 29, three terrorists were killed in the overnight operation in Nowgam Dooru area of Anantnag, and three others were gunned down in Mirhama village of Kulgam.

All the terrorists, two of whom were foreign nationals, were associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group, the police had informed. Three of them were involved in the December 13 attack on a police bus in Zewan, in which three policemen were killed.

