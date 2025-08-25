Ranchi, The Comptroller and Auditor General has said that the Jharkhand government failed to submit utilisation certificates for grants totalling ₹1.33 lakh crore, and directed the administration to initiate action against those responsible for the default. J'khand failed to submit utilisation certificates for ₹ 1.33 lakh cr grants: CAG report

In a report tabled in the Jharkhand assembly, the CAG said 47,367 utilisation certificates were pending as on March 31, 2024.

"Audit observed that 47,367 utilisation certificates, due in respect of grants aggregating ₹1,33,161.50 crore, paid up to FY 2022-23, were outstanding at the end of March 2024," the report said.

The grants were for the 2012-13 to 2022-23 period.

The Jharkhand treasury code stipulates that departmental officers should obtain utilisation certificates from the grantees and, after verification, forward these to the state’s Principal Accountant General within 12 months from the date of withdrawal of grants.

It also said that in 2023-24, out of total grants-in-aid of ₹30,038.20 crore provided by the government to authorities and bodies of the state, ₹8,549 crore was granted for creation of capital assets.

"However, UCs in this regard were not submitted by the authorities to PAG . In absence of UCs, the creation of capital assets could not be ascertained," the CAG said.

A significant part of the UCs were outstanding against five departments – Energy, Health, Urban Development, School Education and Rural Development – it said.

The CAG asked the Finance Department to take steps for ensuring that outstanding UCs are submitted within a stipulated time frame.

"The administrative departments releasing the grants may be held responsible for collection of UCs pending beyond the stipulated time in the grant orders. The Finance Department may also ensure that no further grants are released to the defaulting grantees. Government may initiate appropriate action against officers who have defaulted in submission of UCs in time," it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.