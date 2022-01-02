J&K L-G lists steps to curb congestion at Vaishno Devi

Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday announced a slew of measures to prevent any congestion at the Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra district, a day after 12 people died in a stampede at the shrine.

The measures were announced following a meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine (SMVDSB) with the L-G. More than 27,000 pilgrims had visited the cave shrine on Saturday, while over 15,000 visited on Sunday till 6 pm, officials said.

“Chaired a meeting of SMVD Shrine Board. Several decisions have been taken to ensure safety of pilgrims. Besides ₹10 lakh announced as an ex-gratia, additional amount of ₹5 lakh to be given to the next of kin of the pilgrims who lost their lives in the unfortunate tragic incident,” Sinha, who is also the chairman of SMVDSB, tweeted.

The L-G said that directions were “issued for physical and systematic improvements wherever required after critical examination, augmentation of infrastructure:. “Online booking to be made 100 per cent,” he said.

Besides these, Sinha informed that measures such as “decongestion of the entire track, appropriate use of technology for effective crowd control and queue management besides RFID tracking shall be put in place”.

The meeting also discussed the modalities for suspension bridge, a ropeway and skywalk for effective queue management, besides identifying more halting spots to cater to large crowds at the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan and Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district, an official spokesperson said.

The members of the board will monitor the implementation of the decisions, the L-G said.

On Saturday, at least 12 people were killed and over a dozen others were injured in the stampede as hundreds of thousands of pilgrims rushed to offer prayers at the shrine on the first day of 2022.

The J&K administration has constituted a three-member panel, headed by principal secretary (home), to probe the incident and submit its report within a week. It also announced a relief of ₹2 lakh to the injured which will be paid by the Shrine board.

While an official said the stampede likely occurred after an altercation between some boys among the pilgrims, witnesses alleged mismanagement on part of the shrine and also demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged lapses.

J&K director general of police Dilbag Singh said action will be taken against those involved in the alleged scuffle that led to the stampede. “

“The committee constituted would look into the causes that led to the stampede,” Singh said.

Replying to a question whether police will take action if those involved in the scuffle were identified, he told PTI “yes” and added that “police would do its work simultaneously”.

Meanwhile, the administration has issued a public notice asking eyewitnesses to share information on the incident.

“It is for the information of the general public that any person who desires to furnish any facts, statements, electronic evidence etc. regarding the incident (stampede) may share the same,” the notice issued by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer, one of the members of the probe panel, said.

“Any person, who desires to furnish any facts, statements,evidence may share the same on email Id: divcomjmu-jk@nic.in or at whatsapp number 09419202723 or at landline number 0191-2478996 by or before January 5. Any person who desires to meet in person, may appear before enquiry committee in person on January 5 between 11 am to 1 pm at Divisional Commissioner’s office, Rail Head Complex, Panama Chowk, Jammu,” it added.

(With PTI inputs)

