New Delhi, The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration on Thursday condemned an attempt by a group of students to block Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's cavalcade during his visit to the campus, announcing that the security branch has been directed to submit a detailed report on the incident. JNU admin condemns protest during V-P Dhankhar's visit, seeks report; JNUSU continues hunger strike

The vice president had visited the university to inaugurate the first annual conference on Indian Knowledge Systems .

"It is a matter of great honour for the JNU community to host the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal. Their gracious presence and inspiring address deeply encouraged our students and academic community," the university said in an official statement.

Expressing gratitude to Delhi Police and other agencies for smooth coordination and security, the JNU said the attempted disruption "violated the principles of democratic expression and tarnished the image of the university".

The JNU administration called on students to uphold the values of mutual respect and peaceful dialogue.

The incident occurred as the JNU Students' Union entered the 15th day of its indefinite hunger strike.

The JNUSU members staged a protest outside the convention centre where the vice president was present.

In a separate statement, the JNUSU said the protest was part of their ongoing demands, which include reinstating the JNU Entrance Examination , ensuring hostel accommodation for research scholars throughout the duration of their studies, withdrawal of disciplinary proceedings against students and shelving of the proposed changes to the Means-cum-Merit fellowship.

The JNUSU also opposed the invitation to Vice President Dhankhar, alleging that he had made "anti-constitutional" statements in the past.

"We condemn the ruthless manhandling of peacefully protesting students by JNU security and Delhi Police," the JNUSU said, reiterating its demand for dialogue with the university administration.

Despite the protest, the three-day conference on Indian Knowledge Systems is proceeding as planned, with sessions focusing on indigenous knowledge in philosophy, science and arts.

The vice president in his speech emphasized that India's emergence as a global power must be grounded in its intellectual and cultural traditions.

