New Delhi, The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has barred two of its former students from entering the campus for allegedly inscribing derogatory slurs onto a desk inside the Dr B R Ambedkar central library, officials said on Wednesday. JNU bars 2 former students from entering campus over 'casteist, misogynistic' slurs in library

In a notification, the university said the act was "a serious incident" that violated JNU’s ethos of inclusion, equality, and harmony.

"Taking cognisance of the gravity of the situation, the University has taken immediate action by declaring the two outsiders/ex-students found to be involved in this incident out of bounds with immediate effect," the notification mentioned.

An office order issued by the chief proctor confirmed that both individuals were found guilty of writing the 'casteist' remarks.

It further directed that any person found giving shelter to them inside the campus premises would face strict disciplinary action under university rules.

On Monday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union submitted a complaint to the chief librarian alleging that 'casteist and misogynistic' slurs had been scribbled on one of the desks inside the library.

Calling the incident a "despicable show of casteism," the union demanded a probe and "strictest punishment" for those responsible.

"The student community of this campus will not tolerate such behaviour under any circumstances," the JNUSU said earlier.

On Tuesday, the JNUSU welcomed what it described as "swift police action" in detaining one of the accused in the library incident.

"We congratulate the student community on the police’s swift action in detaining the accused responsible for writing casteist and misogynistic slurs on the desk at Ambedkar Central Library. We assure that the culprits will be brought to justice, ensuring accountability for their actions. No place for Brahminical casteism," the JNUSU said in a statement.

