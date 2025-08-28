New Delhi, The Jawaharlal Nehru University has terminated the services of a probationary faculty member for alleged unauthorised absence and unsatisfactory performance, a decision that has drawn objections from the teachers’ association. JNU probationary professor terminated over 'unauthorised leave'; teachers’ body objects

According to officials, the matter was placed before the Executive Council in its recent meeting, where it was resolved to discontinue the faculty member’s services.

The minutes of the meeting noted: “The Council perused the complete set of documents, including the Report of the Committee, show cause notice, response to show cause notice and other related documents. The Council also took note of the fact that the service of the Assistant Professor is still under probation due to unsatisfactory performance. The Council after due deliberations of the matter…resolved to terminate [the Assistant Professor] from the services of the University with immediate effect, as per the rules.”

University sources said the termination was in line with service conditions governing probationary appointments.

“The probationer was on unauthorised leave. How can you take leave for 51 continuous days without informing anyone and without any formal approval? The act done by the probationer violates the contract of appointment; accordingly, action is taken,” a senior official said.

The faculty member, appointed to the School of Social Sciences, had reportedly availed a prolonged leave during probation without clearance from university authorities.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association , however, criticised the decision, calling it disproportionate.

In a statement, the association said the move ignored due process and asserted that the matter could have been addressed through other means.

It warned that such actions may “create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity” among faculty, particularly those on probation.

Expressing commitment to ensuring that the professor gets justice and the termination order is withdrawn unconditionally, the association said it hopes that the JNU faculty will find in this only an additional reason to stand up in defence of a young colleague and for the larger issues related to the future of the university.

The episode has triggered a fresh round of tensions between the administration and sections of the faculty over governance and accountability in the university.

