New Delhi, Amid demands for reserving seats in the newly inaugurated Barak Hostel, Jawaharlal Nehru University has clarified that no hostel is reserved based on region or culture but priority is being given to students from the northeast in line with official directives. JNU says no hostel reserved based on region, assures priority to northeast students in Barak Hostel

The university said the hostel allotment process began on April 8 in a phased manner and "priority have been given to the northeast students in Barak Hostel." It, however, emphasized the existing policy would continue to be followed for all accommodations, including Barak Hostel.

"This is brought to the kind notice and information to all the concerned stakeholders... The Barak hostel was opened officially for allotment of JNU students on April 7," the university said in a circular, referring to the Inter-University agreement and the government-funded Barak Hostel project.

"Presently, all northeastern students are residing at all JNU hostels. No hostel is reserved based on a specific region or culture in JNU," the circular read.

Reaffirming its commitment to maintaining diversity and inclusivity, JNU underlined that it is a "Central university which promotes and maintains social integrity, multiculturalism, inclusivity and diversity on the campus."

Citing the office memorandum from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region dated October 10, 2023, JNU said it was directed that the facility "should be put to use by INU without delay and priority shall be given to northeast students."

"The same matrix of allotment will be followed for Barak Hostel," it said, adding the hostel manual emphasises enabling students from different parts of the country to live together and build mutual cooperation and goodwill.

The response came days after the North East Students' Forum staged a silent protest during the hostel's inauguration, demanding that 75 per cent of the seats in Barak Hostel be reserved for students from the eight northeastern states.

NESF alleged that only five out of 88 seats in the first allotment list were given to northeastern students despite assurances made during the hostel's construction. The forum said the hostel was meant to serve as a culturally sensitive and secure space for students from the region.

While the university reiterated it is giving priority to students from the northeast as per official instructions, some JNU students have opposed any formal reservation policy in hostels, arguing it would undermine the inclusive ethos of the campus.

In response, NESF clarified it was not seeking full reservation, but the fulfilment of assurances made in official communications.

"The demand for reservation of seats in this hostel is not a form of forced segregation but to promote representation and safety," the forum said.

Barak Hostel, a five-storey building with 228 rooms and a capacity for 446 students, was funded by the North Eastern Council and the Ministry of DoNER. Though inaugurated in February 2024 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the hostel was made functional in April.

