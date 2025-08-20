New Delhi, The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Wednesday organised a public meeting at the Constitution Club of India, reiterating its demand for justice to Najeeb Ahmed, a student of the university who went missing in 2016 after being allegedly assaulted. JNUSU terms closure of proceedings in Najeeb Ahmed case 'attempt to deny justice'

President of the students' union, Nitish Kumar, alleged that neither the CBI nor the Delhi Police could deliver justice in nine years.

"The recent closure of the case proceedings is an attempt to deny justice, but this movement will continue until accountability is ensured," he said.

A Delhi court, on June 30, allowed the CBI to close the case of first-year JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, who went missing on October 15, 2016, saying the agency "exhausted all options".

While it accepted the agency's closure report, the court granted liberty to the CBI to re-open the investigation on the receipt of any credible information on Ahmed's whereabouts and intimate the court accordingly.

The meeting at the Constitution Club of India on Wednesday was attended by parliamentarians, student leaders, human rights activists and academics, who expressed solidarity with Najeeb's family.

Rajya Sabha MPs Manoj Jha and V. Sivadasan, IUML representative Ahmed Saju, activist Nadeem Ahmed and N. Sai Balaji from CPI Liberation also addressed the gathering. From the JNU academic community, JNUTA president Surajit Majumdar reaffirmed support.

The most emotional moment came when Najeeb's mother, Fatima Nafees, addressed the audience. For eight years, she has been at the forefront of the campaign for her missing son.

Speakers said her resilience continues to inspire students and civil society groups.

Concluding the programme, JNUSU general secretary Munteha Fatima said, "The courage shown by Fatima Ammi must become our collective strength. This struggle is not only for Najeeb but also for all minority and Muslim students who face discrimination in universities and beyond."

JNUSU said it would continue to pursue the case in higher courts and intensify the movement with "greater determination" until justice is delivered.

