Joint director of education among 4 booked for 'criminal breach of trust' in UP's Ballia

PTI |
Jun 22, 2025 04:36 PM IST

Joint director of education among 4 booked for 'criminal breach of trust' in UP's Ballia

Ballia , Acting on a complaint from a retired class-4 employee, police in this Uttar Pradesh district have registered a case against four people, including a joint director of education and the district school inspector, for alleged criminal breach of trust, officials said on Sunday.

Joint director of education among 4 booked for 'criminal breach of trust' in UP's Ballia
Joint director of education among 4 booked for 'criminal breach of trust' in UP's Ballia

They said the case was lodged pursuant to an order of the Allahabad High Court.

Station Officer of the Revti police station Prashant Kumar Chaudhari said on a complaint from Devendra Kumar Singh, a retired class-4 employee of the local Langtu Baba Intermediate College, the case was lodged on Friday against Joint Director of Education, Azamgarh Division, Dinesh Pratap Singh, District School Inspector, Ballia, Devendra Kumar Gupta, Principal, Government Inter College, Sidhauli, Om Prakash Yadav, and an unidentified clerk.

The case was registered under sections 316 and 316 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita .

Chaudhari said the case was lodged pursuant to a May 29 order of the high court in a petition filed by Singh and it is related to the disappearance of his original service register.

Circle Officer, Bairia, Mohammad Fahim Qureshi, said a probe has been launched and police are collecting evidence.

He said this is not the first instance where a case pertaining to missing records has been filed against secondary education department officials and the accused have been named.

In February, on a complaint from Gupta, a case was lodged at the Ballia Kotwali police station against the then district school inspector Ramesh Singh, his personal assistant Sanjay Kumar Kunwar, senior assistant Ajay Singh, Urdu translator Mohammad Mainuddin and head clerk Shivanand Tiwari under section 316 of the BNS.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / Joint director of education among 4 booked for 'criminal breach of trust' in UP's Ballia
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
