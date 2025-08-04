New Delhi, A joint expedition team, having members from three premier mountaineering institutes, has summited two of the highest peaks in the Pangong Tso region in the Union Territory of Ladakh, officials said on Monday. Joint expedition team from 3 mountaineering institutes scale key peaks in Pangong Tso region

These peaks are Mt. Merag-III and Mt. Kangju Kangri , they said.

A joint expedition team comprising instructors from the premier national mountaineering institutes Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering & Winter Sports Pahalgam; Nehru Institute of Mountaineering Uttarkashi, and Himalayan Mountaineering Institute Darjeeling "successfully summited" the two peaks, according to a statement issued by the defence ministry.

The expedition was flagged off and led by Col Hem Chandra Singh, Principal, JIM & WS, Pahalgam, on July 24, at Sonamarg, with an experienced team from all three national institutes, it said.

"Demonstrating exemplary courage, resilience, and teamwork amidst extreme weather conditions and extreme-altitude challenges, the team set a benchmark in Indian mountaineering history," the ministry said.

The landmark accomplishment not only embodies the indomitable spirit and "endurance of our nation's mountaineers" but also stands as a proud testament to India's growing prowess in adventure sports and high-altitude expeditions, it said.

In a separate statement, the ministry said the defence think-tank Centre for Joint Warfare Studies , to mark its foundation day, will inaugurate the first Annual Trident Lecture Series at the Manekshaw Centre at Delhi Cantonment on August 5.

Anchored on the theme 'Dominating the Future Battlespace', Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan will deliver the inaugural lecture, setting the tone for deliberations on the evolving character of warfare, technological transformations and the imperative for seamless joint force integration in an increasingly contested strategic environment, it said.

A major highlight of the event will be the release of 'General Bipin Rawat Paper' on 'Manned-Unmanned Teaming', paying tribute to India's first CDS, whose vision continues to shape discourse on jointness, force modernisation and integrated doctrines, the statement said.

The programme will also feature addresses by senior military leadership on various topics, including 'Imbibing Indian Heritage Statecraft in Future Warfighting' by the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff and 'Urgency in Tri-Services Reforms' by the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.